Men's coach Joe Scott suspended by Air Force pending investigation into treatment of cadet-athletes

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Air Force men's basketball coach Joe Scott has been indefinitely suspended pending an investigation into the treatment of cadet-athletes, the school said Saturday.

No other details were provided. Air Force hosts Nevada later Saturday. Assistant coach Jon Jordan will serve as the interim coach. Scott is 97-183 in charge of the Falcons.

“In response to today’s action, I will fully cooperate with the investigation and look forward to a proper resolution of this matter,” Scott said in a statement posted on social media. "I will not have any further comment until the matter is resolved.”

Air Force is 3-14 this season. Scott is in his sixth year of his second go-around with the team.

Scott led Air Force to the NCAA Tournament in 2003-04 before taking over at Princeton for three seasons and then the University of Denver for nine. He was an assistant coach for several seasons before returning to Air Force in 2020.

___

