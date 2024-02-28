Lucas' game-winner leads Nevada over Colorado State, 77-74

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Jarod Lucas led Nevada with 23 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with one second remaining, and the Wolf Pack beat Colorado State 77-74 on Tuesday night.

Lucas also contributed seven rebounds for the Wolf Pack (23-6, 10-5 Mountain West Conference). Tre Coleman scored 16 points while going 6 of 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Hunter McIntosh shot 4 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Rams (20-9, 8-8) were led by Isaiah Stevens, who posted 23 points, six assists and two steals. Colorado State also got 15 points and two blocks from Joel Scott. Nique Clifford also had 10 points, five assists and two blocks.

Lucas scored 12 points in the first half for Nevada, who led 39-28 at halftime. Lucas led Nevada with 11 points in the second half, including his game-winner.

