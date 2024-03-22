Watch Now
KJ Simpson's late jumper pushes Colorado past Florida 102-100 in March Madness thriller

Michael Conroy/AP
Colorado guard KJ Simpson (2) shoots over Florida guard Zyon Pullin (0) at the end of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. Colorado won 102-100. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 5:39 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 19:39:11-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — KJ Simpson rattled in a tiebreaking jumper from the baseline with 2 seconds left, and 10th-seeded Colorado beat seventh-seeded Florida in a 102-100 thriller in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Simpson finished with 23 points as the Buffaloes and Gators put on the most impressive offensive display of this year's March Madness.

Colorado extended its single-season school record for wins two days after beating Boise State in the First Four.

The Buffs advance in the South Region to face second-seeded Marquette on Sunday.

Walter Clayton Jr. scored the last 16 points for Florida, including a 3-pointer to tie the game at 100-all with 9 seconds left. He finished with a career-high 33 points.

