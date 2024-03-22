KJ Simpson's late jumper pushes Colorado past Florida 102-100 in March Madness thriller

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — KJ Simpson rattled in a tiebreaking jumper from the baseline with 2 seconds left, and 10th-seeded Colorado beat seventh-seeded Florida in a 102-100 thriller in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Simpson finished with 23 points as the Buffaloes and Gators put on the most impressive offensive display of this year's March Madness.

Colorado extended its single-season school record for wins two days after beating Boise State in the First Four.

The Buffs advance in the South Region to face second-seeded Marquette on Sunday.

Walter Clayton Jr. scored the last 16 points for Florida, including a 3-pointer to tie the game at 100-all with 9 seconds left. He finished with a career-high 33 points.