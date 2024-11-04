Kanye Udoh scores two touchdowns and leads No. 21 Army over Air Force 20-3 Saturday

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Kanye Udoh rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns to help No. 21 Army to a 20-3 victory over Air Force and the Black Knights’ nation-leading 12th straight victory. Playing without starting quarterback Bryson Daily, Udoh stepped up and carried the running load. Udoh ran seven times for 48 yards on Army’s opening drive of the second half. The sophomore finished the possession off with a 12-yard touchdown run, his eighth of the season. Army (8-0) defeated Air Force for the fourth time in the last five meetings. Senior safety Max DiDomenico’s red-zone interception sealed the victory for Army with 1:51 left.

