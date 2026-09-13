Julian Lewis throws 4 first-half TD passes, runs for another, as Colorado beats Weber State 52-21

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Julian “JuJu” Lewis threw four touchdown passes in the first half and ran for another as part of a record-setting afternoon to help Colorado power past FCS foe Weber State 52-21 on Saturday.

Lewis finished 17 of 23 for 366 yards before taking most of the second half off with Colorado (2-0) leading big. Lewis connected with DeAndre Moore Jr. for a 66-yard TD on his first play, part of his school-best 212 yards passing in the first quarter.

The second-year player also had TD strikes of 63, 48 and 32 yards to become the first Buffaloes QB to throw four touchdown passes in an opening half. It tied the school mark for any half held by John Hessler and Cody Hawkins (twice). Those all were in the second half.

“Four touchdowns and no picks,” coach Deion Sanders said. “I’m happy. I’m happy.”

Did he run the offense well?

“Quit fishing,” Sanders said. “Put your pole down and quit fishing.”

Sanders was critical of his team leaving potential points on the field due to mistakes, penalties (13 for 107 yards) and lack of focus once up big.

“We only scored 52 points. It should have been a lot more productivity and a lot more expectation of that productivity,” said Sanders, who has Colorado off to a 2-0 start for the second time. “We didn’t get it done, what we want to get done, so no way that we’re satisfied with the outcome.”

Colorado finished with 578 total yards in the second game under offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who’s installing the innovative “Go-Go” system. It’s predicated on quick reads from Lewis — and he was making those decisions with little hesitation.

Lewis spread around the wealth, too. Joseph Williams had four catches for 123 yards and two scores, while Moore caught four passes for 107 yards.

“They always find a way to get open,” Lewis said of his receivers. “Every week, it’s just trying to find a way to get them the ball.”

“He’s the first (to) 100 yards? Dang. Dang,” Sanders cracked. “We were that bad?”

Freshman Nate Dahle threw for 244 yards, three touchdowns and an interception for Weber State (1-2). He’s stepping in for fifth-year senior Devin Brown, who’s sidelined by a broken finger.

“They fought to the end and really wanted to compete. So that’s what we’re going to continue to really push on,” Weber State coach Eric Kjar said. “ They didn’t give up. They didn’t quit.”

The attendance was announced at 49,363, the second-largest for a game against an FCS team at Folsom Field.

Remembrances

The Buffaloes are remembering quarterback Dominiq Ponder this season by wearing “DP7” patches. Ponder died in a car accident in March. The team also honored longtime journalist Adam Munsterteiger, who died in May. Flowers and a picture of Munsterteiger were set up at a seat in the press box.

The Takeaway

Weber State: Junior wide receiver Noah Kjar continues to shine with seven catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Colorado: The Buffaloes ranked 133rd in run defense last season. They allowed 127 yards on the ground against Weber State — 74 after going up 52-14 — after holding Georgia Tech to 51 yards.

Up Next

Weber State: Host Northwestern State on Saturday.

Colorado: At Northwestern on Saturday.

