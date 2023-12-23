Jordan Seaton, country's top offensive tackle recruit, signs to play for Deion Sanders at Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado coach Deion Sanders took a big step toward improving the Buffaloes' pass protection by landing the nation's top offensive tackle prospect in Jordan Seaton.

Seaton is rated as the nation's No. 11 overall prospect in his class regardless of position, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

Seaton verbally committed to Colorado earlier this month but didn't sign a letter of intent Wednesday as the early signing period opened. He announced Friday he'll play for the Buffs.