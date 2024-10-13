Watch Now
Johnson shrugs off late interception, throws winning TD as No. 18 Kansas St beats Colorado 31-28

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, right, passes the ball as Kansas State defensive tackle Uso Seumalo pursues in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Avery Johnson rebounded from throwing a late interception by finding Jayce Brown for a 50-yard touchdown with 2:14 remaining as No. 18 Kansas State escaped with a 31-28 win over Colorado.

The dual-threat quarterback for the Wildcats finished with a rushing score and two passing TDs. Leading 21-7 in the third quarter, the Wildcats saw the Buffaloes steadily chip away.

Colorado took the lead when Shedeur Sanders threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to LaJohntay Wester.

The go-ahead score was set up when Johnson’s tipped pass resulted in a 59-yard interception return from Colton Hood, who was filling in after two-way star Travis Hunter left the game with an apparent shoulder injury.

Johnson needed only three plays to help Kansas State retake the lead.

