Johnson shrugs off late interception, throws winning TD as No. 18 Kansas St beats Colorado 31-28

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Avery Johnson rebounded from throwing a late interception by finding Jayce Brown for a 50-yard touchdown with 2:14 remaining as No. 18 Kansas State escaped with a 31-28 win over Colorado.

The dual-threat quarterback for the Wildcats finished with a rushing score and two passing TDs. Leading 21-7 in the third quarter, the Wildcats saw the Buffaloes steadily chip away.

Colorado took the lead when Shedeur Sanders threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to LaJohntay Wester.

The go-ahead score was set up when Johnson’s tipped pass resulted in a 59-yard interception return from Colton Hood, who was filling in after two-way star Travis Hunter left the game with an apparent shoulder injury.

Johnson needed only three plays to help Kansas State retake the lead.