Joel Scott scores 23 as Colorado State routs Virginia 67-42 to cap Day 1 of March Madness

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Joel Scott had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Colorado State won an NCAA Tournament game for the first time in 11 years, blowing out Virginia 67-42 in the First Four.

Nique Clifford scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Rams.

LET'S KEEP DANCING, RAMS!! 💃🕺 Colorado State beat Virginia 67-42 to earn a No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament. pic.twitter.com/GHGlY4fFJQ — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) March 20, 2024

Colorado advances as a No. 10 seed to play seventh-seeded Texas in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday.

Reece Beekman had 15 points on 4-of-16 shooting for Virginia, which hasn't won an NCAA Tournament game since it won the national title in 2019. That stretch includes two first-round losses as a No. 4 seed.