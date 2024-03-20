Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Joel Scott scores 23 as Colorado State routs Virginia 67-42 to cap Day 1 of March Madness

NCAA Colorado St Virginia Basketball
Jeff Dean/AP
Colorado State's Isaiah Stevens reacts after making a three-point basket during the first half of a First Four college basketball game against Virginia in the NCAA Tournament in Dayton, Ohio, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
NCAA Colorado St Virginia Basketball
Posted at 10:10 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 00:10:59-04

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Joel Scott had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Colorado State won an NCAA Tournament game for the first time in 11 years, blowing out Virginia 67-42 in the First Four.

Nique Clifford scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Rams.

Colorado advances as a No. 10 seed to play seventh-seeded Texas in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday.

Reece Beekman had 15 points on 4-of-16 shooting for Virginia, which hasn't won an NCAA Tournament game since it won the national title in 2019. That stretch includes two first-round losses as a No. 4 seed.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

College Sports

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018