Jimmer Fredette relishes BYU's return to relevance after watching Cougars in March Madness

Jimmer Fredette was in the stands Saturday night to witness BYU's return to the Sweet 16 with a 91-89 March Madness thriller over John Tonje and Wisconsin.
DENVER (AP) — Jimmer Fredette was in the stands Saturday night to witness BYU's return to the Sweet 16 with a 91-89 March Madness thriller over John Tonje and Wisconsin.

He sweated out a frenetic finish along with a throng of BYU fans.

The Cougars are back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011 when Fredette was jacking up jumpers for BYU.

Fredette said he's proud of his alma mater and thrilled to see it back in the national spotlight under coach Kevin Young, who's brought an NBA mentality to the campus in Provo, Utah.

