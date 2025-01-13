Javon Small scores 26 points as No. 21 West Virginia holds off Colorado 78-70 on Sunday

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Javon Small scored 26 points and Joseph Yesufu added 18 as No. 21 West Virginia held off Colorado 78-70. In their first-ever meeting in men's basketball, the Mountaineers (12-3, 3-1 Big 12) overcame foul trouble and used a late 13-4 run to thwart Colorado, which had cut the deficit to two points with 5:28 left. Yesufu had eight points in that spurt. Julian Hammond III had 23 points and Assane Diop added 13 for Colorado (9-6, 0-4), which lost its fourth straight game.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 13, 5am