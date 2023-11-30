Isaiah Stevens has big 2nd half, No. 20 Colorado State beats Colorado 88-83

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half and added 11 assists to help No. 20 Colorado State beat Colorado 88-83 on Wednesday night.
Jalen Lake added 16 points and Nique Clifford and Joel Scott had 15 each for the Rams (7-0), who ended a three-game losing streak against their in-state rivals.
Students rushed the Moby Arena court to celebrate with the players after the final horn.
Rams reign supreme, court stormed #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/snm5F0YgsO— Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) November 30, 2023
KJ Simpson had 30 points and freshman Cody Williams added 21 for the Buffaloes (5-2), who couldn't overcome a poor first half when they made just 7 of 26 from the field, missed all five of their 3-point attempts and had nine turnovers.