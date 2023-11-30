Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Isaiah Stevens has big 2nd half, No. 20 Colorado State beats Colorado 88-83

Isaiah Stevens scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half and added 11 assists to help No. 20 Colorado State beat Colorado 88-83 on Wednesday night.
Isaiah Stevens
Posted at 10:47 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 00:47:51-05

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half and added 11 assists to help No. 20 Colorado State beat Colorado 88-83 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Lake added 16 points and Nique Clifford and Joel Scott had 15 each for the Rams (7-0), who ended a three-game losing streak against their in-state rivals.

Students rushed the Moby Arena court to celebrate with the players after the final horn.

KJ Simpson had 30 points and freshman Cody Williams added 21 for the Buffaloes (5-2), who couldn't overcome a poor first half when they made just 7 of 26 from the field, missed all five of their 3-point attempts and had nine turnovers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

College Sports

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018