Isaiah Stevens has big 2nd half, No. 20 Colorado State beats Colorado 88-83

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half and added 11 assists to help No. 20 Colorado State beat Colorado 88-83 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Lake added 16 points and Nique Clifford and Joel Scott had 15 each for the Rams (7-0), who ended a three-game losing streak against their in-state rivals.

Students rushed the Moby Arena court to celebrate with the players after the final horn.

KJ Simpson had 30 points and freshman Cody Williams added 21 for the Buffaloes (5-2), who couldn't overcome a poor first half when they made just 7 of 26 from the field, missed all five of their 3-point attempts and had nine turnovers.