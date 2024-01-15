Iowa up to No. 2, Colorado to No. 3 behind South Carolina in women's AP Top 25 after chaotic week

South Carolina remained atop The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll after a chaotic week that saw half of the top 10 teams lose. The Gamecocks are the last unbeaten team and received all 36 first-place votes Iowa moved up to No. 2 with Colorado and N.C. State next. UCLA dropped three spots to fifth after its first loss of the season, to new No. 6 USC. Kansas State climbed to seventh for its best ranking since 2003. Iowa State came in at No. 24 while West Virginia fell out.

