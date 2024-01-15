Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Iowa up to No. 2, Colorado to No. 3 behind South Carolina in women's AP Top 25 after chaotic week

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Stanford Colorado Basketball
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 12:43:11-05

South Carolina remained atop The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll after a chaotic week that saw half of the top 10 teams lose. The Gamecocks are the last unbeaten team and received all 36 first-place votes Iowa moved up to No. 2 with Colorado and N.C. State next. UCLA dropped three spots to fifth after its first loss of the season, to new No. 6 USC. Kansas State climbed to seventh for its best ranking since 2003. Iowa State came in at No. 24 while West Virginia fell out.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 15, 8am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

College Sports

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018