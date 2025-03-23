Watch Now
In a March Madness reboot, BYU is back in Sweet 16 with 91-89 victory over Wisconsin

John Leyba/AP
Wisconsin guard Jack Janicki, right, looks to pass the ball as Brigham Young forward Richie Saunders defends during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
Posted

DENVER (AP) — BYU withstood a ferocious charge from Wisconsin's John Tonje to hold off the Badgers for a 91-89 victory that sends the program to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011.

Tonje finished with 37 points, including eight during a desperate comeback down the stretch, but trailing by two, he shot a fadeaway air ball just before the buzzer that allowed the sixth-seeded Cougars to escape.

Tonje was the first player to crack 30 points this year in March Madness. Richie Saunders scored 25 for the sixth-seeded Cougars.

