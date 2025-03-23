In a March Madness reboot, BYU is back in Sweet 16 with 91-89 victory over Wisconsin

DENVER (AP) — BYU withstood a ferocious charge from Wisconsin's John Tonje to hold off the Badgers for a 91-89 victory that sends the program to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011.

Tonje finished with 37 points, including eight during a desperate comeback down the stretch, but trailing by two, he shot a fadeaway air ball just before the buzzer that allowed the sixth-seeded Cougars to escape.

Tonje was the first player to crack 30 points this year in March Madness. Richie Saunders scored 25 for the sixth-seeded Cougars.

