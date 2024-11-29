Watch Now
Hunter's big game bolsters Heisman hopes as No. 23 Colorado rolls to 52-0 win over Oklahoma State

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Travis Hunter strengthened his Heisman hopes with three touchdown catches and an interception as No. 23 Colorado routed Oklahoma State 52-0 to keep its outside Big 12 title game hopes afloat.

Hunter finished with 10 receptions for 116 yards. His three TD catches gives him 14 on the year and moves him past Nelson Spruce for the most by a Colorado receiver in a single season.

Hunter, who caught the last one with a defender hanging on him while he was falling to the turf, punctuated the moment by striking a Heisman pose.

Shedeur Sanders threw for 438 yards to break the school's single-season passing mark for the bowl-bound Buffaloes. Oklahoma State ended the year on a nine-game skid.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, front, gestures after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver LaJohntay Wester as offensive lineman Justin Mayers looks on in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

