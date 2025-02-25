Hunter Dickinson posts double-double to lead Kansas over Colorado 71-64

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help Kansas defeat Colorado 71-64. Dickinson made 13 of 18 shots and 6 of 10 free throws for the Jayhawks (19-9, 10-7 Big 12 Conference), who fell out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since Feb. 8, 2021, after losing three of five before arriving in Boulder. It was the 12th double-double this season for Dickinson. KJ Adams had 15 points for Kansas and Rylan Griffen scored 10. Bangot Dak had 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting to lead the Buffaloes (11-17, 2-15), who had won two of three following a 13-game losing streak. Julian Hammond III scored 11.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | February 25, 7am