Hillstead has a pair of scores, defense dominates as Utah State tops Colorado State 31-14

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — McCae Hillstead threw for a touchdown and ran for another and the Utah State defense had a dominant first half in a 31-14 win over Colorado State on Saturday.

With rushing touchdowns from Nehemiah Washington of 31 yards and Hillstead of 18, the Aggies led 17-0 at halftime. At that point, the Rams had 67 total yards, minus-5 on the ground, and only had three snaps across midfield.

Javen Jacobs added a 12-yard rushing touchdown before Colorado State got on the board with a 10-play, 75-yard drive, capped by Durell Robinson’s 6-yard run.

Utah State (4-5, 3-2 Pac 12) put together its fifth drive of between 70 and 75 yards with Hillstead finding Kaina Watson for a 7-yard score.

The Rams (3-6, 1-4) closed it out with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Hauss Hejny to Cedric Ross, ending a 73-yard drive.

The Aggies piled up 464 yards, led by Hillstead with 173 passing and 79 rushing, and held the ball for 36 minutes.

Colorado State had 263 yards and lost two fumbles. Robinson had 66 yards on the ground and Hejny threw for 186.

Up next

Colorado State: home against No. 20 Boise State next Saturday.

Utah State: home against Fresno State next Saturday.

