Hejny accounts for 5 TDS in Colorado State’s 58-24 victory over Southern Utah

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Hauss Hejny accounted for five touchdowns to lead Colorado State to a 58-24 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday night.

Hejny finished 18 of 30 for 325 yards and threw four touchdown passes. He added 85 yards on the ground on five carries that included a 75-yard touchdown run with 12:31 left in the game to cap the scoring.

Colorado State, which is 2-0 for the first time since 2011, led 48-21 at halftime and finished with 678 yards of offense. It was their highest scoring output since posting 52 points against Boise State on Nov. 11, 2017.

Mel Brown had a 73-yard touchdown run and finished with nine carries for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson Harper made six catches for 102 yards receiving with a touchdown. Terrence Smith Jr. caught two touchdown passes and finished with four receptions for 90 yards. Cedric Ross had a pair of catches for 87 yards and a score.

Will Burns was 12-of-23 passing for 233 yards and threw a touchdown pass and two interceptions for Southern Utah (1-2). Floyd Chalk had 17 catches for 144 yards with two scores for the Thunderbirds.

Up next

Southern Utah: At St. Thomas on Saturday.

Colorado State: Hosts 15th-ranked BYU on Saturday.

