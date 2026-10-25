Hauss Hejny’s 5 total touchdowns power Colorado State in 56-49 win over San Diego State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Hauss Hejny accounted for five touchdowns — three passing and two rushing — and Colorado State snapped a four-game losing streak, holding off San Diego State 56-49 on Saturday night.

The Rams (3-4, 1-2 Pac-12) entered the game having lost four in a row while allowing an average of 55.5 points per game but their offense, Hejny in particular, provided just enough scoring on Saturday to end the losing streak. He completed 24 of 31 passes for 333 yards and added 85 yards rushing on 11 carries. Two of Hejny’s touchdown passes went to Tommy Maher, who had 108 yards on six receptions.

There were 1,114 yards of total offense with San Diego State (3-5, 2-2) having the edge 565-549.

The Aztecs’ Stone Saunders threw for 369 yards, Lucky Sutton ran for 98 yards, and Javion Kinnard ran for 94 yards. Saunders threw for two touchdowns and Sutton and Kinnard ran for two each.

The Rams led 56-42 and had a chance for more points when an interception gave them possession at the Aztecs’ 3-yard line. But Hejny lost a fumble and San Diego State drove 99 yards for a touchdown that made it 56-49 with about two minutes left.

Colorado State then recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

There was nearly 600 yards of offense in the first half, with Colorado State gaining 297 yards and San Diego State 286. The Rams got two first-half touchdown passes from Hejny and two TD runs from Durell Robinson. Tre’Shawn Moore’s 38-yard pick-6 made it 35-24 at halftime in favor of the Rams.

Up next

San Diego State: vs. Washington State next Saturday.

Colorado State: at Utah State next Saturday.

