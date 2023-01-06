Watch Now
Harbaugh: 'I expect' to be back at Michigan next season

Fiesta Bowl Football
Rick Scuteri/AP
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh calls time during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 9:09 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 23:09:08-05

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan's football team next season.

He has posted a statement on the team's social media accounts following reports of his interest in returning to the NFL.

A person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity has said Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper had a conversation with Harbaugh about the team's head coaching position. Harbaugh also has been mentioned as a possible candidate to coach in Denver and Indianapolis.

Michigan is also awaiting word from the NCAA on an investigation into the football program regarding impermissible texts and calls to high school prospects during part of a COVID-19 dead period, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

