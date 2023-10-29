Garbers throws 2 TD passes, UCLA defense posts 7 sacks in 28-16 victory over Colorado

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Ethan Garbers threw two touchdown passes, UCLA’s defense sacked Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders seven times and the 23rd-ranked Bruins broke open a close game at halftime with three second-half touchdowns in a 28-16 victory over the Buffaloes.

UCLA led 7-6 at halftime after committing four first half-turnovers, but took scored touchdowns on three of its first four second-half drives to take control.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was held in check, completing 27 of 43 passes for 217 yards and a late touchdown. The Buffs rushed for just 38 yards while surrendering 218 yards on the ground.

CU two-way standout Travis Hunter made a little bit of history in the contest, becoming the only FBS player in at least the last five years to play 200 or more snaps on both offense and defense in the same season, according to ESPN. He intercepted a pair of passes in Saturday's loss, while hauling in three catches for seven yards on offense.