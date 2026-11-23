FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jayden Mandal threw for three touchdowns, Rayshon Luke had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving score, and Fresno State held off a late rally to beat Colorado State 49-42 on Saturday night.

Luke's second rushing touchdown, set up by Josiah Freeman's 60-yard catch-and-run, made it 49-27 with 13:57 left in the fourth.

It was a 22-point game until Colorado State scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes, aided by a Fresno State fumble, and the Rams converted the two-point conversion on a trick play for a one-possession deficit. The ensuing onside kick went off a Fresno State player and Colorado State recovered it with 25 seconds left.

Colorado State did not have any timeouts left and Hauss Hejny scrambled for nine yards to get to Fresno State's 36, but the clock wound down to nine seconds. After a completion put the Rams at the 28 with four seconds left, Hejny scrambled to his left for a pass into the endzone that fell incomplete.

Fresno State (6-5) became bowl eligible for the sixth straight season. The Bulldogs have won four straight at home, tying the number of wins at home in 2024 and ’25.

Mandal was 15-of-17 passing for 191 yards. Freeman finished with five catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Hejny threw for 413 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for Colorado State (3-8).

Mandal, who needed to be helped off the field with 44 seconds left in the first half, started the second half and handed it off to Bryson Donelson on the first two plays — with the second going for a 61-yard touchdown. Fresno State needed just four plays to score on its next possession — a 21-yard connection between Mandal and Freeman to make it 42-20 midway through the third.