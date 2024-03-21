Watch Now
Fracture in back healed, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders takes the field for spring practice

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son and starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prior to an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. Colorado coach Deion Sanders said the fracture in the back of his quarterback son, Shedeur, has healed and he's gearing up for the spring game on April 27, 2024. Shedeur Sanders missed the final game last season due to the fracture. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 9:00 PM, Mar 20, 2024
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders says he's healed from a fracture in his back that led to him missing the final game last season.

The Buffaloes have since revamped their offensive line to keep the pressure off Sanders after he was sacked 52 times in 2023.

Sanders is coming off a season in which he threw for a school-record 3,230 yards. He and the Buffaloes have lofty expectations this fall as the team makes the switch from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big 12.

Sanders very well could be the first quarterback taken in the 2025 NFL draft.

