Fowler-Nicolosi throws 2 touchdown passes and Colorado State defeats Nevada 30-20

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw for two touchdowns and Colorado State defeated Nevada 30-20 on Saturday.

Fowler-Nicolosi's second TD toss, a 38-yarder to Louis Brown IV, with under 11 minutes remaining gave the Rams (5-6, 3-4 Mountain West Conference) a 10-point cushion and Nevada (2-9, 2-5) managed only 14 yards on its final two possessions.

Interceptions by Henry Blackburn and Nuer Gatkuoth led to a touchdown and a field goal in the first half when the Rams scored on their first four possessions to take a 20-3 lead. But they saw it cut to seven points by halftime on a Brandon Talton field goal and Richard Toney's 66-yard pick-6 on the final play before the break.

Jordan Noyes kicked his third field goal to extend the lead to 23-13 in the third quarter and the Wolf Pack again tightened the game with Brendon Lewis' 9-yard touchdown run with seven minutes left in the period.

Colorado coach Jay Norvell again defeated the program he left two seasons ago to take the Rams job.

Fowler-Nicolosi was 15 of 30 for 245 yards passing. Justin Marshall rushed 19 times for 98 yards. Tory Horton had 78 yards receiving with a score.

Lewis threw for 169 yards and rushed for 61 more for Nevada. AJ Bianco, out of the game early after a big hit, threw the two interceptions.

Colorado State plays at Hawaii on Saturday. Nevada concludes its season at home against Wyoming on Saturday.

