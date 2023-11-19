Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Fowler-Nicolosi throws 2 touchdown passes and Colorado State defeats Nevada 30-20

ADDITION Nevada Colorado St Football
David Zalubowski/AP
ADDS NEVADA DEFENSIVE BACK EMANY JOHNSON (5) - Colorado State wide receiver Louis Brown IV (4) runs into the end zone for a touchdown after catching a pass in front of Nevada defensive back Emany Johnson (5) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
ADDITION Nevada Colorado St Football
Posted at 10:59 AM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 12:59:52-05

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw for two touchdowns and Colorado State defeated Nevada 30-20 on Saturday.

Fowler-Nicolosi's second TD toss, a 38-yarder to Louis Brown IV, with under 11 minutes remaining gave the Rams (5-6, 3-4 Mountain West Conference) a 10-point cushion and Nevada (2-9, 2-5) managed only 14 yards on its final two possessions.

Interceptions by Henry Blackburn and Nuer Gatkuoth led to a touchdown and a field goal in the first half when the Rams scored on their first four possessions to take a 20-3 lead. But they saw it cut to seven points by halftime on a Brandon Talton field goal and Richard Toney's 66-yard pick-6 on the final play before the break.

Jordan Noyes kicked his third field goal to extend the lead to 23-13 in the third quarter and the Wolf Pack again tightened the game with Brendon Lewis' 9-yard touchdown run with seven minutes left in the period.

Colorado coach Jay Norvell again defeated the program he left two seasons ago to take the Rams job.

Fowler-Nicolosi was 15 of 30 for 245 yards passing. Justin Marshall rushed 19 times for 98 yards. Tory Horton had 78 yards receiving with a score.

Lewis threw for 169 yards and rushed for 61 more for Nevada. AJ Bianco, out of the game early after a big hit, threw the two interceptions.

Colorado State plays at Hawaii on Saturday. Nevada concludes its season at home against Wyoming on Saturday.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

College Sports

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018