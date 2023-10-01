Fowler-Nicolosi, Horton lead Colorado State over Utah Tech 41-20

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Freshman Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi passed for 462 yards and four touchdowns — three to Tory Horton — and Colorado State defeated FCS-member Utah Tech 41-20.

Fowler-Nicolosi and Horton hooked up for a 21-yard touchdown on the Rams’ first possession for a 7-0 lead. The pair teamed up for a 76-yard score on the first play following Jack Howell’s interception and 23-yard return and Colorado State (2-2) led 14-0.

Connor Brooksby’s 24-yard field goal with 6 seconds left got the Trailblazers on the scoreboard.

Kobe Tracy sandwiched a pair of touchdown passes to Beau Sparks — covering 33 and 8 yards — around Fowler-Nicolosi’s 4-yard scoring run and Utah Tech closed to within 21-17 at halftime.