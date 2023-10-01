Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Fowler-Nicolosi, Horton lead Colorado State over Utah Tech 41-20

CSU rams.png
CSU
CSU rams.png
Posted at 10:15 AM, Oct 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-01 12:15:07-04

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Freshman Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi passed for 462 yards and four touchdowns — three to Tory Horton — and Colorado State defeated FCS-member Utah Tech 41-20.

Fowler-Nicolosi and Horton hooked up for a 21-yard touchdown on the Rams’ first possession for a 7-0 lead. The pair teamed up for a 76-yard score on the first play following Jack Howell’s interception and 23-yard return and Colorado State (2-2) led 14-0.

Connor Brooksby’s 24-yard field goal with 6 seconds left got the Trailblazers on the scoreboard.

Kobe Tracy sandwiched a pair of touchdown passes to Beau Sparks — covering 33 and 8 yards — around Fowler-Nicolosi’s 4-yard scoring run and Utah Tech closed to within 21-17 at halftime.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

College Sports

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018