Former Colorado players were told they weren't ready for Prime Time. They moved on but won't forget

We’re taking the arrival of Coach Prime on a 360 by looking at the excitement of new recruits, ticket and merchandise sales, national exposure for CU, why it’s a big deal and the outlook for the team.
Posted at 9:54 AM, Nov 30, 2023
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Luke Eckardt and Xavier Smith were excited about the prospect of playing for Deion Sanders. Neither got a chance after they and some 50 other Colorado players were cut after spring practice to make room for a flood of transfers. Eckardt landed at Iowa Western Community College in Iowa. He was a starting offensive lineman for the junior college power and is considering a number of FBS offers for 2024. Smith was a standout defensive back at Austin Peay of the Championship Subdivision. Sanders is unapologetic about his roster management. CU finished 4-8 after a 3-0 start.

