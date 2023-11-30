Former Colorado players were told they weren't ready for Prime Time. They moved on but won't forget

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Luke Eckardt and Xavier Smith were excited about the prospect of playing for Deion Sanders. Neither got a chance after they and some 50 other Colorado players were cut after spring practice to make room for a flood of transfers. Eckardt landed at Iowa Western Community College in Iowa. He was a starting offensive lineman for the junior college power and is considering a number of FBS offers for 2024. Smith was a standout defensive back at Austin Peay of the Championship Subdivision. Sanders is unapologetic about his roster management. CU finished 4-8 after a 3-0 start.

The Deion Effect: How ‘Coach Prime’ is changing the game in Boulder | 360