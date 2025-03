Florida ends UConn's bid for third straight national title with 77-75 March Madness win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. and No. 1 seed Florida ended UConn's pursuit of a third straight national championship, with Clayton burying two key 3-pointers in the final three minutes of a scintillating 77-75 victory for the Gators in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Clayton, a first-team All-America guard, finished with 23 points as Florida (32-4), one of the favorites for this year's title, survived a strong challenge from coach Dan Hurley's Huskies (24-11), who came in with modest expectations as a No. 8 seed but led for most of the second half.

Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) shoots for three in front of Connecticut forward Alex Karaban (11) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Florida advances to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017 and will play Colorado State or Maryland in the West Region semifinals in San Francisco.

UConn was seeking to become the first team to three-peat since UCLA's run of seven straight titles from 1967-73.

The Huskies won the 2023 title in Houston and last year in Glendale, Arizona, joining Duke (1991-92) and Florida (2006-07) as the only schools to win back-to-back since the Bruins' run under John Wooden.

Chris Carlson/AP Florida guard Alijah Martin celebrates after scoring against UConn during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

