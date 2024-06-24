First-round NBA Draft prospects from the college ranks include Colorado's Cody Williams, Tristan da Silva

Watch Now
French teenager Zaccharie Risacher headlines the list of forwards in the upcoming NBA draft. Risacher has length and a rangy game that could make him the No. 1 overall draft pick. The position's top prospects include two forwards who bypassed college basketball in G League Ignite's Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland II. Colorado one-and-done wing Cody Williams is another top prospect likely to hear his name in the lottery. Other international names to watch include two more French teenagers in Tidjane Salaun and Pacome Dadiet. First-round prospects from the college ranks include California's Jaylon Tyson and Colorado's Tristan da Silva.

