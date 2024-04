The University of Denver men’s hockey team won its third national championship in seven years with a shutout win over Boston College Saturday in St. Paul.

With their 10th title, the Pioneers stand alone with the most in NCAA hockey history.

DU has now won the championship in 1960, 1961, 1968, 1969, 2004, 2005, 2017, 2022 and 2024.

Relive the final horn through this video from the ESPN broadcast:

And these photos of the moment DU made history are just the best:

Abbie Parr/AP Denver celebrates after winning the championship game against Boston College in the Frozen Four NCAA college hockey tournament Saturday, April 13, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. Denver won 2-0 to win the national championship. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/AP Denver goaltender Jack Caruso (31) posts his school's name on the winners bracket after defeating Boston College in the championship game of the Frozen Four NCAA college hockey tournament Saturday, April 13, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. Denver won 2-0 to win the national championship. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/AP Denver poses with the championship trophy after defeating Boston College in the championship game of the Frozen Four NCAA college hockey tournament Saturday, April 13, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. Denver won 2-0 to win the national championship. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)