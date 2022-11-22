Watch Now
Ed McCaffrey will not return as Northern Colorado head football coach

Posted at 5:31 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 19:31:45-05

GREELEY, Colo. — Ed McCaffrey will not return as the head coach of the University of Northern Colorado football team, Director of Athletics Darren Dunn announced Monday.

The former Denver Bronco was hired in December 2019. His first fall season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the team opted out of the spring season.

In his two seasons with the Bears, McCaffrey posted a 6-16 record, with a 4-12 Big Sky Conference record.

"This is never an easy decision," Dunn said in a statement. "We appreciate all the work, time and energy Coach McCaffrey has put into the program and we wish him the best in the future."

"Thank you so much to all of the coaches and players who I’ve been blessed to work with over the past few years. It’s been the experience of a lifetime. Never forget," McCaffrey said in a tweet.

Dunn said UNC will undergo a national search for its next head football coach.

