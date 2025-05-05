DU men's hockey coach David Carle signs multi-year contract extension

DENVER — University of Denver men's hockey coach David Carle has signed a multi-year contract extension, the university announced on Monday.

Details about the contract were not released.

DU men's hockey has seen great success in the past seven seasons with Carle at the helm. The Pios have a 179-74-17 overall record under Carle. The team has made four NCAA Frozen Four appearances (2019, 2022, 2024, 2025) and clinched two National Championships (2022 and 2024).

Carle has the all-time highest winning percentage (.694) among DU hockey coaches.

“I am honored to have the University’s support for our hockey program over the last seven years and into the future,” said David Carle in a statement. “Without their support and the support of our fans, alumni and donors, nothing that we have accomplished would have been possible. The resources we have established have had a direct impact on the daily lives of current and future Pioneer hockey student-athletes, and we continue to raise the bar for success with these commitments.

“I am grateful for Chancellor Jeremy Haefner, Chairman John Miller as well as the entire Board of Trustees and Vice Chancellor of Athletics Josh Berlo for their continued support of and investment in Denver hockey to ensure we maintain our position as the best college program in the country. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with our student-athletes, coaches, administration, alumni, supporters and fans over the coming seasons. Denver is home for me and my family.”

In addition to his extension, Carle has also committed to a "multi-year major gift pledge" to support current and new initiatives within the hockey program. According to the university, Carle is the first head coach to join DU Athletics' Gold Standard Society.

DU describes the Gold Standard Society as a "philanthropic giving society to benefit all 18 varsity athletic programs." Donors who pledge a minimum of $50,000 to DU Athletics across a maximum of four years and allocate at least $10,000 to the Athletics Excellence Fund are then given a four-year membership in the Gold Standard Society.

“We are thrilled to have David continue to lead the exceptional legacy that is Denver hockey,” said Josh Berlo, Denver Vice Chancellor for Athletics and Ritchie Center Operations, in a statement. “His dedication and passion are second to none, and we look forward to furthering our partnership and building upon our NCAA-record 10 national championships as the most accomplished college hockey program all-time. The Carle family commitment, along with the support of our university leadership, students, alumni, donors, season-ticket holders and fans, empowers the program to continue to chase competitive and academic excellence year in and year out.”

DU's men's ice hockey head coach position is endowed by Richard and Kitzia Goodman. It was the first of five DU head coaching positions to be endowed, with the others including men's lacrosse, men's soccer, women's gymnastics and alpine skiing.