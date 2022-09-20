Watch Now
Dorrell, Colorado feeling the pressure after 0-3 start

Stacy Bengs/AP
Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout (5) looks to throw against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Posted at 8:12 PM, Sep 19, 2022
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Buffaloes are off to an 0-3 start for the first time since 2012.

The program has tumbled to the depths where director of athletics Rick George felt it necessary to acknowledge in a statement that the Buffaloes have been disappointing this fall.

Third-year coach Karl Dorrell is feeling the pressure as he tries to turn around a program that lost quite a few players to the transfer portal.

The Buffaloes are a 21-point underdog this weekend when they host UCLA at Folsom Field.

