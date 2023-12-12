DII Nat'l Championship: Where to watch the Colorado School of Mines take on Harding University

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Colorado School of Mines will go head to head with Harding University in the 2023 NCAA Division II Football Championship game on Saturday, and while the game is in Texas, plenty of local establishments are planning watch parties.

Both teams were undefeated this season and neither has won the national title. The Mines is the No. 1 seed from Super Region 4 and Harding, which is in Arkansas, is No. 1 seed from Super Region 3.

From third string to best in the country, Johnson drives dynamic Mines offense

This marks the second year the Orediggers are in the DII National Championships, after losing to Ferris State in last year's title game. Harding is making its championship game debut.

The game starts at 11 a.m. MT at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas. ESPNU will cover it live. It is also available to stream on ESPN+.

Below are some places to join a watch party and cheer on the Orediggers.

The Golden Mill, 1012 Ford St., Golden

The Mill, nestled in downtown Golden, will open at 10 a.m. — earlier than normal — for Saturday's game, which will be played on a large outdoor TV, as well as TVs inside.

Drink specials will be available until 3 p.m. They include Blaster Bloody Marys and Blaster Pale Ale from New Terrain Brewing. In addition, Oredigger breakfast burritos will be available.

Morris & Mae Food Hall, 18475 W. Colfax Ave., Suite 132, Golden

Wear your favorite Oredigger apparel for a buy-one-get-one drink special. This deal only lasts through the game.

The food hall opens at 8 a.m.

The Barrel Room at The Gallery Sportsmans Club, 1350 Colorado Mills Parkway, Lakewood

The Barrel Room, located within The Gallery Sportsman's Club, is the state's first and only restaurant that functions as a restaurant and lounge within a firing range complex.

With 10 big screen TVs inside to watch the game, The Barrel Room will have a special game day menu, deals on beer buckets, and single beer and cocktail specials.

Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, 1305 Washington Avenue, Golden

The pizza joint in the heart of Golden will stream the game live on Saturday morning starting at 11 a.m., with front doors opening half an hour before.

Ten TVs around the restaurant will show the game, so there won't be a bad seat in the house.

2023 marked the 30th year of Woody's Wood Fired Pizza.

Campus Lounge, 701 S. University, Denver

Campus Lounge will welcome Mines fans who live around Washington Park and the Bonnie Brae neighborhoods and are looking for something closer to home.

The upscale dive bar said it will have specials on Saturday, though they have not been announced yet.

The Rock Rest Lodge, 16005 Old Golden Road, Golden

The lodge will open at 10:30 a.m. for fans ready to cheer on the Orediggers.

Pitchers of Coors and Coors Light will be available for $5.

Want to see the game in person?

Fans can purchase tickets through TicketSpicket.com. Use the code VISITORNCAA to access reserved tickets behind the Mines bench. Student packages are available and were sent to their emails. See Mines Student Life for more information.