Derrick White involved in skirmish during CU-CSU football game in Fort Collins

Derrick White
Football players weren’t the only ones taking hits during the Colorado-Colorado State game on Saturday night.

In a video published by TMZ, Celtics guard and former CU Buffs star Derrick White looked like he was struck in the head during a small kerfuffle in the stands at Canvas Stadium during the Rocky Mountain Showdown in Fort Collins.

White, a Colorado native who played for the Buffs from 2016-17, had been trading verbal blows with a CSU fan when the man swung his arm and knocked White’s hat off, according to TMZ. A scrum involving multiple people ensued before security settled things down.

The 30-year-old is coming off a busy summer after helping Boston win the NBA championship followed by winning a gold medal with Team USA at the Paris Olympics.

