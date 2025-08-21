Depth, competition create optimism for Colorado State football

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — If you listen closely on a clear Denver evening, you can hear a buzz coming from Fort Collins.

“I can feel the excitement building," Colorado State Rams head coach Jay Norvell told Denver7 Sports on Wednesday. "The talk and the chatter is building."

Following an eight-win season and a bowl berth, the talk around the Rams centers on continued improvement. To accomplish that, Norvell subscribes to the cliche "practice makes perfect."

“This is a group that likes to practice," Norvell said. "They look at practice as an opportunity to get better, so we'll keep building on that. We've got a great attitude in this group.”

They have a great attitude and great depth heading into Norvell's fourth year at the helm in Fort Collins. He's building this roster in a similar way to the way the Broncos went about turning their troubles around: from the ground up.

“This is by far the most depth and competition I’ve had at Colorado State," Norvell said. "That makes everybody better. If kids don't feel the heat of competition, they just don't improve the way you want them to. We’re starting to get that now.”

The Rams open up the season on August 30 on the road at the University of Washington, a trip to the Pacific Northwest to face a team from... the Big Ten?

“Growing up in Wisconsin, I never thought I’d go west to play a Big Ten team," Norvell said. "That’s the way it is now.”

Not only is the direction confusing, but the time is too. Their season-opener kicks off at 9 p.m. MT, but these guys won't need an afternoon latte as a pick-me-up — they're fueled by lofty expectations.

“We want to be special," Norvell said. "To do that, we have to step up in games like this. We’re excited about the opportunity.”

The late-night beginning to CSU's campaign will be televised on the Big Ten Network.