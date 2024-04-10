Denver's McKade Webster chases another hockey title after sister Makenna helped Ohio State to crown

DENVER (AP) — Denver Pioneers forward McKade Webster will try to follow in his younger sister’s lead after Makenna helped Ohio State win an NCAA hockey championship last month. McKade and the Pioneers face Boston University in a Frozen Four semifinal game, with the winner advancing to the title game. In the Webster family, hockey runs deep. So does winning on the ice. Makenna has now won two NCAA national titles, including one when she was at Wisconsin, and McKade has one courtesy of the Pioneers' win in 2022. The Websters will be well-represented at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, with about 30 family members and friends showing up for McKade’s last go-around.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 10, 8am