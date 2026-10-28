Denver named a finalist to host the 2032-2036 men's Final Four

Denver has been named one of the finalist cities to host the 2032-2036 Final Four, the NCAA announced on Tuesday.

The Mile High City is one of seven cities that were named finalists. The news comes a couple of months after the Denver Broncos shared updated renderings for Burnham Yard, the team's preferred site for a new stadium.

Watch below: Denver unveils 20-year vision for development, transportation around Burnham Yard ahead of new Broncos stadium

Denver unveils 20-year vision for development, transportation around Burnham Yard ahead of new Broncos stadium

Other cities include Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville and New Orleans.

Denver has only hosted one Final Four — in 1990. It took place at the McNichols Sports Arena, and was before the NCAA began hosting the Final Four in football stadiums.

"We’ve been working on this for years and are so thrilled for a chance to host the NCAA Final Four in Denver," Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said in a statement on social media. "This is why a new Broncos stadium with a retractable roof and more than 50,000 seats will expand our eligibility for events like this and provide new and exciting opportunities for Denver."

“We are grateful for the record number of cities that expressed interest in hosting the Men’s Final Four, which continues to be one of the world’s preeminent sporting events,” said Samford Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Martin Newton, who will serve as chair of the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee for the upcoming season.

According to the NCAA, staff and committee members will continue to evaluate the finalist cities through meetings, site visits and more.

In July 2027, each city will present to the committees during summer meetings, and after those meetings, the committees will announce the hosts for the tournaments.