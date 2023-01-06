Watch Now
Denver lacrosse coach Bill Tierney to retire after season

David Zalubowski/AP
Bill Tierney, University of Denver lacrosse head coach, smiles as he talks during a celebration on the campus to mark the school's first NCAA lacrosse championship Tuesday, May 26, 2015, in Denver. With the win, Denver became the first school west of the Mississippi River to win a national college lacrosse title. The win was the seventh national title for Tierney, who won six championships while coaching Princeton. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:36 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 23:36:07-05

DENVER (AP) — Longtime college lacrosse coach Bill Tierney will retire from the University of Denver after the season and following a career that's produced seven national titles.

Heading into his final season, the 71-year-old Tierney has a 429-147 career record.

Tierney soon will begin his final go-around at a program he helped put on the lacrosse map, and led to the 2015 title. He's 157-54 over his 13 seasons in charge of the Pioneers.

An iconic figure at Princeton, Tierney shocked the lacrosse world by relocating to Denver in the summer of 2009. He instantly helped raise the profile of the sport west of the Mississippi.

