Deion's debut at Colorado comes at No. 17 TCU, the national runner-up in Dykes' 1st season

Deion Sanders makes his debut as coach for Colorado when the Buffaloes open at 17th-ranked TCU, last season's national runner-up. The Buffs next year return to the Big 12 after their 13th and final season in the Pac-12. TCU plays for the first time since its 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game last January. The Horned Frogs went 13-2 in Sonny Dykes’ first season as their coach. But their losses were in the Big 12 championship game and the national title game.

