Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Deion Sanders, son respond to social media criticisms over how coach handled transfers at Colorado

Colorado Spring Game Football
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders waits to direct players during the team's spring NCAA college football game Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Spring Game Football
Posted at 11:44 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 01:44:46-04

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado football coach Deion Sanders and his quarterback son, Shedeur, have taken to social media in response to a transfer being critical of how players were treated at the school.

Former Colorado defensive back Xavier Smith said in a recent article published in the Athletic that Deion Sanders "never even tried to get to know me," and that he "was destroying guys' confidence and belief in themselves." Shedeur Sanders responded on X by saying he didn't remember Smith.

Smith was hampered by injuries for the Buffaloes. He earned freshman All-America honors at FCS Austin Peay in 2023 and has since followed coach Scotty Walden to UTEP.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

College Sports

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018