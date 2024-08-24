Watch Now
Deion Sanders' quest to keep negativity out of Colorado's program includes shutting out columnist

Lucas Peltier/AP
FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks during the Big 12 NCAA college football media days in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier, File)
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders is adamant about keeping negativity out of his life and his football program at Colorado.

He even had a newspaper columnist barred from asking questions at football-related events over what he deemed as pessimistic coverage.

Sanders spent his summer integrating a new offensive line and two new coordinators — and squabbling with the media.

As he prepared for the Buffaloes' season opener against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, the second-year Colorado coach was asked Saturday if he ever felt persecuted “by outside noise.”

He said, “This is a way of life for me.”

