Deion Sanders puts finishing touches on coaching staff, hires Robert Livingston as defensive boss

Posted at 9:00 PM, Feb 09, 2024
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders is putting the finishing touches on his Colorado coaching staff, bringing in Robert Livingston as defensive coordinator and sticking with Pat Shurmur to oversee the offense.

Sanders also added Phil Loadholt to revamp a shaky offensive line and Jason Phillips to work with the receivers, the school announced Friday.

The Buffaloes also shifted Vincent Dancy from analyst to assistant coach for outside linebackers, and Brett Bartolone from wide receivers to tight ends.

The Buffaloes are coming off a 4-8 finish in their first season under Sanders. They're retooling as they make the switch from the Pac-12 to the Big 12.

