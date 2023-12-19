Deion Sanders is luring linemen to Colorado to protect QB son. Now, those blockers need to jell.

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Can college football programs rely on the transfer portal to build talented offensive lines? Deion Sanders is trying to do just that at Colorado, which had one of the worst lines in football last season. Sanders has brought in several linemen through the portal ahead of signing day this week. Offensive linemen are a highly coveted commodity in the portal. Every team out there is searching for them. Play in just one game, on any level, and a center, tackle or guard can expect to receive the red-carpet treatment. The next step is getting them to work well together.

