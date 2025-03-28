Deion Sanders inks 5-year contract extension as CU Buffs head football coach

Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders has agreed to a massive five-year contract extension, the university announced on Friday.

The university’s announcement said the agreement boosts Sanders’s salary in 2025 to $10 million, making him the highest paid head coach in the Big 12 Conference and among the highest paid college coaches in the nation.

The Boulder Daily Camera reported salary figures for the remaining years on the contract, which the paper said totals $54 million:

BREAKING: Colorado’s board of regents have approved a new 5-yr, $54 million contract for head coach Deion Sanders that will make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. Yearly base salary breakdown:

2025: $10M

2026: $10M

2027: $11M

2028: $11M

2029: $12M#cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) March 28, 2025

According to a USA TODAY breakdown published last fall, just seven college football coaches were making eight-figure salaries.

CU backs up the proverbial Brinks truck for Coach Prime after a remarkable two-year turnaround after it lured him from Jackson State. After the Buffs went 1-11 in 2022, they won four games in 2023 and then went 9-4 and earned an Alamo Bowl berth in 2024, finishing the season ranked in the top 25 for the first time since 2016 and just the fourth time this century.

The university has touted his off-field contributions, too, citing a 20% spike in applications and a nearly $150 million regional economic impact from Buffs home games last year alone. CU also says the football team earned its highest grade point average in program history last season.

Sanders seemed to briefly flirt with NFL head coaching vacancies, including with the Dallas Cowboys, amid speculation that he might follow his son – likely high draft pick Shedeur Sanders – to the league. He has long said, though, that he does not plan to coach at the next level.