Deion Sanders dismisses speculation about future with No. 16 Colorado, says he's happy in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Each win brings Deion Sanders and the 16th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes closer and closer to a spot in the Big 12 title game. It also brings more and more speculation about his future in Boulder. But the coach tamped that down on Tuesday. He said he's happy in Boulder and that his “kickstand is down.” He's concentrating on a critical test this weekend when the Buffaloes travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face a Kansas team that's posted back-to-back wins over teams in the Top 25. Colorado has won four straight games and is in the driver's seat to make it to the league's championship game.

