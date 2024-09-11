Deion Sanders denies asking Colorado band not to play in favor of son's music

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Instead of talking about how the world saw Colorado get rolled by Nebraska, Deion Sanders opened his weekly news conference talking about the school’s fight song. It’s just the latest sign of how no topic is too remote in a program run by Sanders. He began by addressing the “main thing,” which was a report that the coach had asked the school’s band not to play the fight song after a score by Shedeur Sanders so his quarterback son’s theme music could run. The school issued a statement to deny the report.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 11, 7am