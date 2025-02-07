Watch Now
Deion Sanders brings in Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk to coach the running backs at Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Deion Sanders added another Pro Football Hall of Famer to his staff at Colorado by bringing in Marshall Faulk to oversee the running backs.

Faulk becomes the third member of the Buffaloes' coaching ranks to boast a gold jacket, joining Warren Sapp and, of course, Sanders. Sapp is the senior quality control analyst for the defense.

Faulk will try to revamp a Colorado running game that's been one of the worst in the nation the last two seasons.

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are coming off a 9-4 season in which they earned a spot in the Alamo Bowl.

