Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Deion Sanders assembles veteran staff at Colorado

Colorado Sanders Football
David Zalubowski/AP
Deion Sanders speaks after being introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Colorado during a news conference Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. Sanders left Jackson State University after three seasons at the helm of the school's football team. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Sanders Football
Posted at 10:41 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 00:41:35-05

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado coach Deion Sanders has assembled a veteran staff that includes 10 coaches who have helped develop more than 350 all-conference players and 85 All-Americans.

Sanders has been busy gathering his staff since being hired by the Buffaloes on Dec. 3. His budget was $5 million for assistant coaches, which was a substantive bump over the allocation afforded to former coach Karl Dorrell for assistants.

Among the additions to Sanders' staff the school announced Tuesday was Charles Kelly as the defensive coordinator/safeties coach and Sean Lewis as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

College Sports

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018