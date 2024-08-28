Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes kick off Year 2 in Boulder against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State

BOUDLER, Colo. — Colorado coach Deion Sanders begins Year 2 in Boulder against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. It’s been another offseason of getting up to speed for the Buffaloes, who are working in a new offensive line to protect Shedeur Sanders along with a first-time defensive coordinator. What’s not new are the expectations. The Bison have a new coach in Tim Polasek. He takes over for Matt Entz after Entz took a job with Southern California to become assistant head coach for defense. Under Entz, the Bison were 60-11 over five seasons and captured two national championships.

