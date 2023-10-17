Watch Now
Deion Sanders' advice book 'Elevate and Dominate' to be published in March

Posted at 9:37 AM, Oct 17, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has counted the ways to success. The Gallery Books imprint 13a announced Tuesday that Sanders’ “Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field,” will come out March 12, 2024. The NFL and college football Hall of Famer, now head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, will draw upon his own experience in offering guidelines for life and work. Sanders is also the author of a memoir, “Power, Money & Sex: How Success Almost Ruined My Life,” which came out in 1999.

