Dalton Knecht hones game over 3-school basketball journey, now a projected lottery pick in NBA draft

DENVER (AP) — Dalton Knecht has always carried a chip on his shoulder with him throughout his multi-school basketball journey. Feeling overlooked has powered the guard from Colorado along his stops at Northeastern Junior College, Northern Colorado and Tennessee. Knecht is coming off his final college season, during which he averaged 21.7 points with the Volunteers, earned All-America honors and received shout-outs from none other than Kevin Durant. That determination has Knecht on the precipice of becoming a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

